Carry On Regardless

It's non stop romps as the Carry On team deliver the goods in one of the rudest and funniest of the Carry On films. The cast are all on top form as a bunch of no-hoppers who join an agency in the search for a job. The anarchy mounts as they do a series of odd jobs, including a chimps tea party, trying to stay sober at a wine tasting and demolishing a house.
|Kenneth Connor
|Sam Twist
|Charles Hawtrey
|Gabriel Dimple
|Joan Sims
|Lily Duveen
|Kenneth Williams
|Francis Courtenay
|Bill Owen
|Mike Weston
|Liz Fraser
|Delia King
