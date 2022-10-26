1963

Carry On Regardless

  • Comedy

Release Date

November 30th, 1963

Studio

Peter Rogers Productions

It's non stop romps as the Carry On team deliver the goods in one of the rudest and funniest of the Carry On films. The cast are all on top form as a bunch of no-hoppers who join an agency in the search for a job. The anarchy mounts as they do a series of odd jobs, including a chimps tea party, trying to stay sober at a wine tasting and demolishing a house.

Cast

Kenneth ConnorSam Twist
Charles HawtreyGabriel Dimple
Joan SimsLily Duveen
Kenneth WilliamsFrancis Courtenay
Bill OwenMike Weston
Liz FraserDelia King

