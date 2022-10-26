Carry On...Up the Khyber

Sir Sidney Ruff-Diamond looks after the British outpost near the Khybar pass. Protected by the kilted Third Foot and Mouth regiment, you would think they were safe. But the Khazi of Kalabar has other ideas. He wants all the British dead! But his troops fear the "skirted-devils"; they are rumoured not to wear anything underneath. Then one is caught with his pants on...
|Sid James
|Sir Sidney Ruff-Diamond
|Charles Hawtrey
|Private Widdle
|Bernard Bresslaw
|Bungdit Din
|Kenneth Williams
|Khasi of Khalabar
|Roy Castle
|Captain Keene
|Joan Sims
|Lady Joan Ruff-Diamond
