1968

Carry On...Up the Khyber

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Release Date

November 27th, 1968

Sir Sidney Ruff-Diamond looks after the British outpost near the Khybar pass. Protected by the kilted Third Foot and Mouth regiment, you would think they were safe. But the Khazi of Kalabar has other ideas. He wants all the British dead! But his troops fear the "skirted-devils"; they are rumoured not to wear anything underneath. Then one is caught with his pants on...

Cast

Sid JamesSir Sidney Ruff-Diamond
Charles HawtreyPrivate Widdle
Bernard BresslawBungdit Din
Kenneth WilliamsKhasi of Khalabar
Roy CastleCaptain Keene
Joan SimsLady Joan Ruff-Diamond

