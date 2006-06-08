2006

Cars

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2006

Studio

Pixar

Lightning McQueen, a hotshot rookie race car driven to succeed, discovers that life is about the journey, not the finish line, when he finds himself unexpectedly detoured in the sleepy Route 66 town of Radiator Springs. On route across the country to the big Piston Cup Championship in California to compete against two seasoned pros, McQueen gets to know the town's offbeat characters.

Cast

Owen WilsonLightning McQueen (voice)
Paul NewmanDoc Hudson (voice)
Bonnie HuntSally Carrera (voice)
Larry the Cable GuyMater (voice)
Cheech MarinRamone (voice)
Tony ShalhoubLuigi (voice)

