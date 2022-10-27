Not Available

Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman

Tornado Film

Legend holds that 30 years ago, a suburban town was terrorized by the spirit of a woman whose horrid face had been grotesquely disfigured. Roaming the streets wearing a long coat and carrying large scissors, the spirit would approach her young victims and, while removing the mask, ask if she was pretty. The victim’s response would almost always lead to their violent death.

Eriko SatôKyôko Yamashita
Sakina KuwaeNatsuki Tamura
Miki MizunoTaeko Matsuzaki
Yūrei YanagiDetective Kubo

