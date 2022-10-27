Carved: The Slit-Mouthed Woman

Legend holds that 30 years ago, a suburban town was terrorized by the spirit of a woman whose horrid face had been grotesquely disfigured. Roaming the streets wearing a long coat and carrying large scissors, the spirit would approach her young victims and, while removing the mask, ask if she was pretty. The victim’s response would almost always lead to their violent death.
|Eriko Satô
|Kyôko Yamashita
|Sakina Kuwae
|Natsuki Tamura
|Miki Mizuno
|Taeko Matsuzaki
|Yūrei Yanagi
|Detective Kubo
