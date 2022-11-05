Carver's Gate

Not Available

The world is a bleak desolate place where the people live in elevated cities. As the ground is uninhabitable, the citizens spend most of their lives wasting their time in virtual reality. Carver is a dream-breaker whose job is to enter the world of VR and fix what is wrong. And what is wrong is that his gal pal Dinah has been murdered in VR which should not be possible. But Carver soon finds that Dinah has constructed a transducer which allows people to enter VR without other equipment, but creates a rift. That rift causes people to enter VR, but also allows the creatures from the game to enter the real world.