Cary Grant: The Leading Man

Not Available

Documentary - Cary Grant was the very essence of a movie star: a man every woman loved and every man wanted to be. His deft comic style merged easily with his strength as a romantic leading man. But the suave exterior concealed a complex and often sensitive individual. Cary's painful journey from his lonely working-class beginnings to the peak of Hollywood royalty is made vivid through family photos, archival footage, clips from many of his films -- including his first starring role in SHE DONE HIM WRONG, following his discovery by blonde bombshell Mae West. Among friends and colleagues interviewed on-screen are Leslie Caron, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., Deborah Kerr, Eva Marie Saint, Ralph Bellamy, Stanley Donen, Richard Brooks and Stanley Kramer. Narrated by Richard Kiley. - Ralph Bellamy, Richard Brooks, Michael Caine