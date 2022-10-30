Not Available

Casa da Mãe Joana 2

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mac Comunicação e Produção

Once evicted, our heroes House of Mother Joan 1 followed different paths. PR again invest in rich crowns, Joey decided to take a sabbatical in search of the perfect cannabis and Mountain finally wrote a successful book and enriched. Today he lives in an old mansion and will receive their friends. Novalmente meeting, the three will live hilarious situations.

Cast

Paulo BettiPaulo Renato
Antônio PedroMontanha
Leona CavalliLaurinha
Juliana PaesDolores Sol
Betty FariaDona Araci
Carmem VerônicaMadame Pedregal

