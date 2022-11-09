1942

Casablanca

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 1942

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Casablanca is a classic and one of the most revered films of all time. Starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in a love triangle in the city of Casablanca which is a refuge for many fleeing foreigners looking for a new life during the war. Political romance with a backdrop of war conflict between democracy and totalitarianism. A landmark in film history.

Cast

Humphrey BogartRick Blaine
Ingrid BergmanIlsa Lund
Paul HenreidVictor Laszlo
Claude RainsCaptain Louis Renault
Conrad VeidtMajor Heinrich Strasser
Sydney GreenstreetSignor Ferrari

Images