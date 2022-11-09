Casablanca is a classic and one of the most revered films of all time. Starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in a love triangle in the city of Casablanca which is a refuge for many fleeing foreigners looking for a new life during the war. Political romance with a backdrop of war conflict between democracy and totalitarianism. A landmark in film history.
|Humphrey Bogart
|Rick Blaine
|Ingrid Bergman
|Ilsa Lund
|Paul Henreid
|Victor Laszlo
|Claude Rains
|Captain Louis Renault
|Conrad Veidt
|Major Heinrich Strasser
|Sydney Greenstreet
|Signor Ferrari
