Not Available

Casablanca Express

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dania Film

It is 1942 and the conflict between the U.S. and Germany is getting heated, U.S. Intelligence soon discovers that the Natzis are planning to capture Winston Churchill. In order to protect him they send commando Al Cooper to guard Churchill who is going by train to Casablanca where he will meet with Roosevelt and Stalin.

Cast

Francesco QuinnCaptain Franchetti
Donald PleasenceColonel Bats
Glenn FordMajor Gen. Williams
Gabrielle ScollayNanny
Luisa ManeriNanny
Jinny SteffanLt. Lorna Fisher

View Full Cast >

Images