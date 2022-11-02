Casanova's Big Night

Italy 1757, Pippo Popolino, a lowly tailor, disguises himself as the great Casanova in order to romance the attractive widow Francesca. He little suspects what awaits him... Locked into the incongruous role by the desperation of the real Casanova's creditors, Pippo must journey to Venice on a delicate mission far beyond his capabilities.
|Joan Fontaine
|Francesca Bruni
|Audrey Dalton
|Elena Di Gambetta
|Basil Rathbone
|Lucio / Narrator
|Hugh Marlowe
|Stefano Di Gambetta
|Arnold Moss
|The Doge
|John Carradine
|Foressi
View Full Cast >