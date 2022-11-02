1954

Casanova's Big Night

  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Release Date

April 6th, 1954

Studio

Paramount

Italy 1757, Pippo Popolino, a lowly tailor, disguises himself as the great Casanova in order to romance the attractive widow Francesca. He little suspects what awaits him... Locked into the incongruous role by the desperation of the real Casanova's creditors, Pippo must journey to Venice on a delicate mission far beyond his capabilities.

Cast

Joan FontaineFrancesca Bruni
Audrey DaltonElena Di Gambetta
Basil RathboneLucio / Narrator
Hugh MarloweStefano Di Gambetta
Arnold MossThe Doge
John CarradineForessi

