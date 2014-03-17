Caserta Palace Dream

The greatest dream of a unique woman, Maria, future Queen of Spain and wife of Charles King of Naples and Sicily and of a special man, the greatest architect of his time, Luigi Vanvitelli. Their Love goes beyond their own human existence and becomes real in the immeasurable beauty of the Royal Caserta Palace.
|Richard Dreyfuss
|Luigi Vanvitelli
|Valerio Mastandrea
|Carlo III
|Ennio Fantastichini
|The Director
|Emanuela Galliussi
|The Actress
|Sara Lazzaro
|Zelda Fitzgerald
|Nicola Nocella
|The Mathematician
View Full Cast >