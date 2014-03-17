2014

Caserta Palace Dream

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 17th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

The greatest dream of a unique woman, Maria, future Queen of Spain and wife of Charles King of Naples and Sicily and of a special man, the greatest architect of his time, Luigi Vanvitelli. Their Love goes beyond their own human existence and becomes real in the immeasurable beauty of the Royal Caserta Palace.

Cast

Richard DreyfussLuigi Vanvitelli
Valerio MastandreaCarlo III
Ennio FantastichiniThe Director
Emanuela GalliussiThe Actress
Sara LazzaroZelda Fitzgerald
Nicola NocellaThe Mathematician

