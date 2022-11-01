1927

Casey at the Bat

  • Comedy

March 7th, 1927

Casey is a slovenly junk man in a turn of the twentieth century hick town who has a remarkable ability to play baseball. An unscrupulous New York scout signs him up, so Casey and his equally dishonest manager go to the big leagues. Eventually, the scout and manager conspire to get him drunk and bet against him for a crucial game with the pennant at stake.

Cast

Ford SterlingO'Dowd
Zasu PittsCamille
Sterling HollowayPutnam
Spec O'DonnellSpec
Sydney JarvisMcGraw
Anne SheridanFloradora Girl

