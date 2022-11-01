Casey at the Bat

Casey is a slovenly junk man in a turn of the twentieth century hick town who has a remarkable ability to play baseball. An unscrupulous New York scout signs him up, so Casey and his equally dishonest manager go to the big leagues. Eventually, the scout and manager conspire to get him drunk and bet against him for a crucial game with the pennant at stake.
|Ford Sterling
|O'Dowd
|Zasu Pitts
|Camille
|Sterling Holloway
|Putnam
|Spec O'Donnell
|Spec
|Sydney Jarvis
|McGraw
|Anne Sheridan
|Floradora Girl
