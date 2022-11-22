Not Available

Cash for Chunkers 3

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    These tax payers don't mind getting fucked! When Sledge spotted Sienna's gigantic tits and fat ass bouncing as she ate a cheeseburger, he decided to motivate her to get fit with a big check and a fat cock! Mario got a boner when he saw that voluptuous slut Lexi jogging, so he decided to personally train that pussy! Daphne is a sweet chocolate sista who was raised on soul food, but likes to try a lil' white meat now and then! Tyung is a thick Asian slut who was tired of being called a Sumo wrestler so she joined our program to get toned and boned! Twilight is a full-figured freak that loves cock, so when she saw her trainer's big wang pressed up against his gym shorts she had to have it!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images