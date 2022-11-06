Not Available

Casino Tycoon

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Set in World War II, Casino Tycoon chronicles the story of Benny, a young graduate played by Andy Lau, who flees Hong-Kong during the Japanese invasion and heads for gambling haven Macau. Once in Macau, he impresses a local business man who has ties to organised crime, he slowly builds his way up in the ranks of the Macau underworld which ultimately leads to trouble.

Cast

Andy LauHo Hsin/Benny
Chingmy YauMei
Joey WongVivian Cheng Le Erh
Alex Man Chi-LeungKuo Ying Nan
Wilson LamFu Chia Chin
Paul Chun PuiWang Chang

