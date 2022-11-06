Set in World War II, Casino Tycoon chronicles the story of Benny, a young graduate played by Andy Lau, who flees Hong-Kong during the Japanese invasion and heads for gambling haven Macau. Once in Macau, he impresses a local business man who has ties to organised crime, he slowly builds his way up in the ranks of the Macau underworld which ultimately leads to trouble.
|Andy Lau
|Ho Hsin/Benny
|Chingmy Yau
|Mei
|Joey Wong
|Vivian Cheng Le Erh
|Alex Man Chi-Leung
|Kuo Ying Nan
|Wilson Lam
|Fu Chia Chin
|Paul Chun Pui
|Wang Chang
