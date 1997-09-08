A prequel to the first animated/live-action Casper feature, Casper: A Spirited Beginning introduces the friendliest ghost you'll ever know and explains how Casper met and befriended the other ghouls at Applegate Manor. After being stranded, Casper meets young Chris Carson, a lonely kid who decides to teach Casper how to be a proper ghost
|Lori Loughlin
|Sheila Fistergraff
|Rodney Dangerfield
|Mayor Johnny Hunt
|Michael McKean
|Bill Case
|Brendon Ryan Barrett
|Chris Carson
|Richard Moll
|Principal Rabie
|Jeremy Foley
|Casper
View Full Cast >