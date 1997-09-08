1997

Casper: A Spirited Beginning

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

September 8th, 1997

Studio

The Harvey Entertainment Company

A prequel to the first animated/live-action Casper feature, Casper: A Spirited Beginning introduces the friendliest ghost you'll ever know and explains how Casper met and befriended the other ghouls at Applegate Manor. After being stranded, Casper meets young Chris Carson, a lonely kid who decides to teach Casper how to be a proper ghost

Cast

Lori LoughlinSheila Fistergraff
Rodney DangerfieldMayor Johnny Hunt
Michael McKeanBill Case
Brendon Ryan BarrettChris Carson
Richard MollPrincipal Rabie
Jeremy FoleyCasper

