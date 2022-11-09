Not Available

Cast Away

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Playtone

Chuck, a top international manager for FedEx, and Kelly, a Ph.D. student, are in love and heading towards marriage. Then Chuck's plane to Malaysia ditches at sea during a terrible storm. He's the only survivor, and he washes up on a tiny island with nothing but some flotsam and jetsam from the aircraft's cargo. Can he survive in this tropical wasteland? Will he ever return to woman he loves?

Cast

Helen HuntKelly Frears
Chris NothJerry Lovett
Paul SanchezRamon
Lari WhiteBettina Peterson
Leonid CiterFyodor
David Allen BrooksDick Peterson

Images