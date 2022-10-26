1987

Castaway

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 10th, 1987

Studio

United British Artists (UBA)

Middle-aged Gerald Kingsland advertises in a London paper for a female companion to spend a year with him on a desert island. The young Lucy Irving takes a chance on contacting him and after a couple of meetings they decide to go ahead. Once on the island things prove a lot less idyllic than in the movies, and gradually it becomes clear that it is Lucy who has the desire and the strength to try and see the year through.

Cast

Amanda DonohoeLucy Irvine
Georgina HaleSister Saint Margaret
Frances BarberSister Saint Winifred
Tony RickardsJason
Todd RipponRod
John SessionsMan in Pub

