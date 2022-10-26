Middle-aged Gerald Kingsland advertises in a London paper for a female companion to spend a year with him on a desert island. The young Lucy Irving takes a chance on contacting him and after a couple of meetings they decide to go ahead. Once on the island things prove a lot less idyllic than in the movies, and gradually it becomes clear that it is Lucy who has the desire and the strength to try and see the year through.
|Amanda Donohoe
|Lucy Irvine
|Georgina Hale
|Sister Saint Margaret
|Frances Barber
|Sister Saint Winifred
|Tony Rickards
|Jason
|Todd Rippon
|Rod
|John Sessions
|Man in Pub
