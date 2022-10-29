1964

Castle of Blood

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1964

Studio

Vulsinia Films

A writer accepts a bet that he cannot spend the night alone in a haunted castle on All Soul's Eve. Once night falls at the castle, several who had been murdered therein return to life, reliving their deaths and seeking to kill the writer for his blood in a vain attempt to stay alive beyond that one night. Barbara Steele, as one of the living dead, tries to aid his escape from the castle.

Cast

Georges RivièreAlan Foster
Margarete RobsahmJulia
Arturo DominiciDr. Carmus
Silvano TranquilliEdgar Allan Poe
Sylvia SorrenteElsi
Umberto RahoLord Thomas Blackwood

Images