Castle of Blood

A writer accepts a bet that he cannot spend the night alone in a haunted castle on All Soul's Eve. Once night falls at the castle, several who had been murdered therein return to life, reliving their deaths and seeking to kill the writer for his blood in a vain attempt to stay alive beyond that one night. Barbara Steele, as one of the living dead, tries to aid his escape from the castle.
|Georges Rivière
|Alan Foster
|Margarete Robsahm
|Julia
|Arturo Dominici
|Dr. Carmus
|Silvano Tranquilli
|Edgar Allan Poe
|Sylvia Sorrente
|Elsi
|Umberto Raho
|Lord Thomas Blackwood
View Full Cast >