Castor et Pollux (2008) Nederlandse Opera

Recorded at the Musiektheater, Amsterdam on 21 & 25 January 2008. Performed by De Nederlandse Opera, composer Jean-Philippe Rameau's renowned tragedy "Castor et Pollux" tells the myth-based story of the selfless love between two brothers: Castor, who is mortal, and the immortal Pollux. When Castor dies trying to prevent the kidnapping of the woman he loves, Pollux decides to become mortal and replace his brother in the Underworld. Finnur Bjarnason, Henk Neven and Anna Maria Panzarella star.