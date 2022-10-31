Catatan (Harian) Si Boy

A circle of friends risking their Friendship, Trust, Love and Hope in search of a legend. A young and privileged teenager with a golden heart, beset with challenges and tribulations we face today with the goal to open many young people's mind with inspirations and hopes that drive them in achieving their dreams. To get out of their comfort zone and finish what they started.
|Ario Bayu
|Satrio
|Tara Basro
|Putri
|Albert Halim
|Herry
|Roy Marten
|Ayah Satrio
|Leroy Osmani
|Bos preman
