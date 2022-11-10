A bombardier in World War II tries desperately to escape the insanity of the war. However, sometimes insanity is the only sane way cope with a crazy situation. Catch-22 is a parody of a "military mentality" and of a bureaucratic society in general.
|Alan Arkin
|Captain John Yossarian, (Bombardier)
|Martin Balsam
|Colonel Cathcart (CO, 256th Squadron)
|Richard Benjamin
|Major Danby (Flight Operations Officer)
|Art Garfunkel
|Captain Nately
|Jack Gilford
|Dr. "Doc" Daneeka
|Buck Henry
|Lt. Colonel Korn (XO / Roman policeman)
