Catch Me If You Can

Frank W. Abagnale Jr. is a cunning con man -- posing as a doctor, lawyer and pilot all before turning 21. He's also a deft forger, and his work attracts the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who makes it his mission to put Frank behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit, even taking time to taunt Carl by phone.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Frank William Abagnale, Jr.
|Tom Hanks
|Carl Hanratty
|Martin Sheen
|Roger Strong
|Nathalie Baye
|Paula Abagnale
|Amy Adams
|Brenda Strong
|James Brolin
|Jack Barnes
