2002

Catch Me If You Can

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2002

Studio

Parkes/MacDonald Productions

Frank W. Abagnale Jr. is a cunning con man -- posing as a doctor, lawyer and pilot all before turning 21. He's also a deft forger, and his work attracts the attention of FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who makes it his mission to put Frank behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit, even taking time to taunt Carl by phone.

Cast

Leonardo DiCaprioFrank William Abagnale, Jr.
Tom HanksCarl Hanratty
Martin SheenRoger Strong
Nathalie BayePaula Abagnale
Amy AdamsBrenda Strong
James BrolinJack Barnes

