2005

Category 7: The End of the World

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2005

Studio

Luisa Filmproduktion

It's tornadoes, hurricanes, electrical storms, and mass destruction as the effects of global warming brew into a super storm that threatens to rend the earth with an unprecedented power. Beautiful scientist Faith Clavell, storm chaser Tommy Tornado, and Judith Carr, the head of FEMA, can stop the inevitable from happening-if they have the courage to venture into the roiling blackness of the storm itself.

Cast

Cameron DaddoRoss Duffy
Shannen DohertyFaith Clavell
Randy QuaidTornado Tommy Dixon
Robert WagnerSen. Ryan Carr
Peter MooneyPeter
Adam RodríguezUSAF Pilot Ritter

