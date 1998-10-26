1998

Cats: The Musical

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1998

Studio

Universal Pictures UK

Cats is a pop-cultural phenomenon that has been performed on stage for more than 50 million patrons in 26 countries for almost 18 years, resulting in more than two billion dollars in ticket sales. Now that Cats has finally made it to the small screen, attention must be paid not just by fans of this critic-proof show, but also by those entertainment mavens who have somehow avoided it until now.

Cast

John MillsGus the Theatrical Cat
Rosemarie FordBombalurina
James BarronBustopher Jones
Aeva MayDemeter
Susan Jane TannerJellylorum
Veerle CasteleynJemima

