Cats: The Musical

Cats is a pop-cultural phenomenon that has been performed on stage for more than 50 million patrons in 26 countries for almost 18 years, resulting in more than two billion dollars in ticket sales. Now that Cats has finally made it to the small screen, attention must be paid not just by fans of this critic-proof show, but also by those entertainment mavens who have somehow avoided it until now.
|John Mills
|Gus the Theatrical Cat
|Rosemarie Ford
|Bombalurina
|James Barron
|Bustopher Jones
|Aeva May
|Demeter
|Susan Jane Tanner
|Jellylorum
|Veerle Casteleyn
|Jemima
