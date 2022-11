Not Available

After de-bunking her philandering spouse's deceptions, Jodie Colter accidentally stumbles onto the murder case of a former homecoming queen. She quickly finds that her natural snooping skills, honed on catching her cheating husband, can be put to even better use by bringing a killer to justice. With her children in tow, she pieces together the clues that prove the homecoming queen's canny lawyer husband is a murderer.