Caught in the Draft

Don Bolton is a movie star who can't stand loud noises. To evade the draft, he decides to get married...but falls for a colonel's daughter. By mistake, he and his two cronies enlist. In basic training, Don hopes to make a good impression on the fair Antoinette and her father, but his military career is largely slapstick. Will he ever get his corporal's stripes?
|Bob Hope
|Don Bolton
|Dorothy Lamour
|Antoinette 'Tony' Fairbanks
|Eddie Bracken
|Bert Sparks
|Lynne Overman
|Steve Riggs
|Clarence Kolb
|Col. Peter Fairbanks
|Paul Hurst
|Sgt. Burns
