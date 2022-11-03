Not Available

Caught in the Draft

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

Don Bolton is a movie star who can't stand loud noises. To evade the draft, he decides to get married...but falls for a colonel's daughter. By mistake, he and his two cronies enlist. In basic training, Don hopes to make a good impression on the fair Antoinette and her father, but his military career is largely slapstick. Will he ever get his corporal's stripes?

Cast

Bob HopeDon Bolton
Dorothy LamourAntoinette 'Tony' Fairbanks
Eddie BrackenBert Sparks
Lynne OvermanSteve Riggs
Clarence KolbCol. Peter Fairbanks
Paul HurstSgt. Burns

