Caught in the Rain

When a married couple become separated in the park, Charlie takes up with the lady and is beat up when her husband rejoins her. He takes a room in their hotel, and she sleepwalks into his room so that when her husband returns from his walk he must go out again to look for her. Charlie returns the lady to her room but must climb out onto the window ledge in a downpour.
|Mack Swain
|Husband
|Alice Davenport
|Wife
|Alice Howell
|Hotel Guest
|Helen Carruthers
|Chambermaid (uncredited)
|Ted Edwards
|Cop Outside Bar (uncredited)
|Grover Ligon
|Cop (uncredited)
