1914

Caught in the Rain

  • Comedy

Release Date

May 3rd, 1914

When a married couple become separated in the park, Charlie takes up with the lady and is beat up when her husband rejoins her. He takes a room in their hotel, and she sleepwalks into his room so that when her husband returns from his walk he must go out again to look for her. Charlie returns the lady to her room but must climb out onto the window ledge in a downpour.

Cast

Mack SwainHusband
Alice DavenportWife
Alice HowellHotel Guest
Helen CarruthersChambermaid (uncredited)
Ted EdwardsCop Outside Bar (uncredited)
Grover LigonCop (uncredited)

