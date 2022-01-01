1993

CB4

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 11th, 1993

Studio

Universal Pictures

A "rockumentary", covering the rise to fame of MC Gusto, Stab Master Arson, and Dead Mike: members of the rap group "CB4". We soon learn that these three are not what they seem and don't apear to know as much about rap music as they claim... but a lack of musical ability in an artist never hurts sales, does it? You've just got to play the part of a rap star...

Cast

Allen PayneEuripides / Dead Mike
Phil HartmanVirgil Robinson
Charlie MurphyGusto
Rachel TrueDaliha
Deezer DOtis / Stab Master Arson
Khandi AlexanderSissy

View Full Cast >

Images