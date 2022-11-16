Not Available

Ceberrut

  Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Four young college students who make interesting video broadcasts on YouTube are beginning to research on the internet to shoot videos on more interesting topics, realizing that they can not reach the result they want with their videos. During the research they encounter interesting stories in a village. They decided to make a video about interesting events in the villages and rent villas with the help of their teachers. Young people who want to take a few test pictures find themselves in horror-filled incidents.

Cast

