2012

Celeste & Jesse Forever

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 2nd, 2012

Studio

Team Todd

Celeste and Jesse met in high school and got married young. They laugh at the same jokes and finish each other’s sentences. They are forever linked in their friends’ minds as the perfect couple – she, a high-powered businesswoman and budding novelist; he, a free spirit who keeps things from getting boring. Their only problem is that they have decided to get divorced. Can their perfect relationship withstand this minor setback?

Cast

Rashida JonesCeleste Martin
Andy SambergJesse Abrams
Elijah WoodScott
Emma RobertsRiley Banks
Ari GraynorBeth
Eric Christian OlsenSteve Tucker

