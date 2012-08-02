Celeste & Jesse Forever

Celeste and Jesse met in high school and got married young. They laugh at the same jokes and finish each other’s sentences. They are forever linked in their friends’ minds as the perfect couple – she, a high-powered businesswoman and budding novelist; he, a free spirit who keeps things from getting boring. Their only problem is that they have decided to get divorced. Can their perfect relationship withstand this minor setback?
|Rashida Jones
|Celeste Martin
|Andy Samberg
|Jesse Abrams
|Elijah Wood
|Scott
|Emma Roberts
|Riley Banks
|Ari Graynor
|Beth
|Eric Christian Olsen
|Steve Tucker
