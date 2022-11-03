Not Available

Celestino y el Vampiro

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In Old San Juan a 40+ year old divorcée is not aware he befriends a vampire who bites women, not in their necks but in their derrières, leaving them with flattened behinds. A vampire hunter from Europe warns Celestino about his neighbor and tries to recruit his help in salvaging a much cherished national heritage. But there is a difficulty: this vampire will not die by a stake through his heart and to avoid destruction he wears tin underwear.

Cast

Axel AndersonSiegfried Von Krank
Jaime HamiltonCelestino
René MonclovaBest friend
Eugenio MonclovaEl Vampiro
Amneris Morales
Ivonne Caro

