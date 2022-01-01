Celine Dion: On Ne Change Pas

Not Available

On ne change pas is Celine Dion's seventh home video release. It's a collection of her French music videos, released on November 18, 2005. It was the first time, that Dion's greatest French videos were included on one DVD. On ne change pas also features over one hour of bonus material. However, the DVD does not include the music videos for "Délivre-moi," "Ne partez pas sans moi" and "Je lui dirai." On ne change pas reached number 5 on the French Music DVD Chart and spent there thirty weeks. It was certified 3x platinum for selling over 60,000 copies. It peaked also at number 11 on the Italian Music DVD Chart. All songs are available on the On ne change pas CD which was released on October 3, 2005.