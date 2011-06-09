2011

Cell 213

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 2011

Studio

Access Motion Pictures

Cocky young attorney Michael Gray (Eric Balfour) finds himself framed for murder when an inmate he is defending violently kills himself during their interview at South River State Penitentiary. Now locked in the same nightmarish Cell 213 where his client died, he soon realizes that unnatural forces are behind a string of inmate suicides, making matters of guilt and innocence not as cut and dry as they seem.

Cast

Bruce GreenwoodWarden
Eric BalfourMichael Grey
Michael RookerRay Clement
Deborah ValenteAudrey Davis

View Full Cast >

Images