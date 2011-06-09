Cocky young attorney Michael Gray (Eric Balfour) finds himself framed for murder when an inmate he is defending violently kills himself during their interview at South River State Penitentiary. Now locked in the same nightmarish Cell 213 where his client died, he soon realizes that unnatural forces are behind a string of inmate suicides, making matters of guilt and innocence not as cut and dry as they seem.
|Bruce Greenwood
|Warden
|Eric Balfour
|Michael Grey
|Michael Rooker
|Ray Clement
|Deborah Valente
|Audrey Davis
View Full Cast >