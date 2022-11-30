Celtic Colours: Spirit of the Festival

Not Available

For nine days in October, Cape Breton Island is alive with music, energy and excitement as people come from far and wide to celebrate the Celtic Colours International Festival. From concerts to dances and workshops to community suppers, this renowned festival offers a full range of events against a gorgeous backdrop of autumn colours. We Are an Island emotional documentary takes us on a journey into the 2015 festival to experience the world's best Celtic music, see breathtaking Fall scenery, and learn how Celtic Colours continues to change lives.