Ireland is a Revue show that combines 10 years of Celtic Thunder hits and focuses on their most popular songs of the last decade, their Irish and Celtic fan favorites. Drawing from their most popular Television Specials of Celtic Thunder – The Show, Mythology, Legacy and Celtic Thunder X, Celtic Thunder Ireland features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts of Public Television viewers across the US. Memorable moments include their unique take on beloved Irish classics “Danny Boy” “She Moved Through The Fair” and “Caledonia”, their inspiring anthems of “Ireland’s Call’ and “My Land” and their fun upbeat numbers such as “Star of the County Down” “Seven Drunken Nights” and “Place in the Choir”. The wonderful arrangements of the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder Ireland reflect the power of the soloists, who range in age from 14 to 40, and feature songs that celebrate a common Celtic heritage.