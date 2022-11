Not Available

The original buxom quartet of female singers, Lisa, Maev, Orla, and Chloe, have duly been joined by Hayley and are, as usual, backed by a full symphony orchestra and choir, plus enough traditional instruments (the house fiddler, Mairead, is a powerhouse) to keep things legit. The material ranges from folkloric, to a standard from another Celtic nation, to classical lite, to movie hits, to homegrown New Age.