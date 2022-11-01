Cerca de tus ojos

Not Available

Ana is a journalist taken by her work to all sorts of different places the world over. Ever since her youth, influenced by her father, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its contents have been a place from which she observes the individual and collective behavior of human development. She is also an expert in new technologies applied to communication. This circumstance, combined with her desire to improve human relations, leads her to draw up a document uncovering the terrible failures to observe Human Rights.