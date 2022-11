Not Available

Yau, Yeung, and Wong are professionals who steal expensive cars, using technology so advanced that even the police cannot get any clues. A covert detective, Raymond, is assigned to investigate the case. He successfully wins the trust of Yau and also falls in love with his sister. Yau, Yeung and Wong have a conflict of interest, and as a result, their latest operation fails after police close in. During the raid, Raymond makes a terrible mistake...