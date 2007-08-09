2007

Chak De! India

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 2007

Studio

Yash Raj Films

Chak De! India follows a team of rag-tag girls with their own agenda who form Team India competing for international fame in field hockey. Their coach, the ex-men's Indian National team captain, returns from a life of shame after being unjustly accused of match fixing in his last match. Can he give the girls the motivation required to win, while dealing with the shadows of his own past?

Cast

Shah Rukh KhanKabir Khan
Anaitha NairAliya Bose
Tanya AbrolBalbir Kaur
Shilpa ShuklaBindia Naik
Arya MenonGul Iqbal
Shubhi MehtaGunjun Lakhani

