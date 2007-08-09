Chak De! India follows a team of rag-tag girls with their own agenda who form Team India competing for international fame in field hockey. Their coach, the ex-men's Indian National team captain, returns from a life of shame after being unjustly accused of match fixing in his last match. Can he give the girls the motivation required to win, while dealing with the shadows of his own past?
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Kabir Khan
|Anaitha Nair
|Aliya Bose
|Tanya Abrol
|Balbir Kaur
|Shilpa Shukla
|Bindia Naik
|Arya Menon
|Gul Iqbal
|Shubhi Mehta
|Gunjun Lakhani
View Full Cast >