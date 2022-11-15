Not Available

ChaLean Extreme - PUSH Circuit 3

    Get ready to burn fat, boost your metabolism, and get LEAN with ChaLEAN Extreme. Beachbody trainer Chalene Johnson uses cardio and resistance training in a brand-new way to get you better results in less time. Now you can burn up to 60% of your body fat in just 3 months and see visible results every 30 days! The secret is Lean Phasing. Chalene Johnson's technique shifts your fat-burning focus from cardio to resistance training. By adding resistance training in 3 steps, you'll build lean muscle, and that's what supercharges your metabolism so you burn fat long after your workout—even while you sleep.

