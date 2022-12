Not Available

A journey in search of the “des” (country) invoked in the poetry of Kabir, a 15th century Indian mystic, this film interweaves the stories of two people from two very different countries – Indian folk singer Prahlad Tipanya and North American scholar Linda Hess. Where is Kabir’s country? The answer is elusive, as we journey through song and poem into these two lives, brought together in an unlikely friendship by the cross-cultural resonance of Kabir.