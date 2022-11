Not Available

Profile of world champion Juan Manuel Fangio who, within 10 years of appearing on the racing circuits in 1948, had become World Champion 5 times.. Fangio drove for Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Maserati and Mercedes-Benz and his partner in the Silver Arrows team was another legendary driver, Stirling Moss. This documentary re-lives some of the highlights from Fangio's career and includes an exclusive interview with the late, great man himself