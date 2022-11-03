Champion Sheene

Not Available

Barry Sheene MBE was probably the most famous two-wheeled star to have ever come out of Britain. The cheeky cockney was an inspiration to millions. There were other British champions who achieved more on the track, but the articulate, witty and confident 'Bazza' brought his successes to the attention of the British public, and they took him to their hearts. He was equally famous for overcoming his numerous crashes, at one time he had metal plates in both knees, 28 screws in his legs and a bolt in his left wrist!