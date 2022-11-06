Chandan Ka Palna

Not Available

Ajit lives with his mother, and comes from a very wealthy family. He meets with beautiful Shobha and both fall in love with each other. Ajit's mom is delighted and agrees to meet with Harikishan Rai, Shobha's father, to finalize their marriage. The marriage takes place with great pomp and ceremony. A few years later, Ajit notices a change in Shobha's behavior. She changes her lifestyle, adopts a more liberal outlook, takes to drinking alcohol, and has an hair-cut. Ajit and his mom are perplexed and appalled at this change, and want to find out, but Shobha refuses to tell them anything. One day, Shobha and Ajit's mom have an argument, and Shobha angrily lifts up her hand to slap her, only to be stopped by Ajit, who asks Shobha to leave immediately. Shobha leaves and returns to her father's house, leaving Ajit and his mother behind wondering what had changed Shobha so much, and whether to get Ajit married a second time or not.