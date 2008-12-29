2008

Changing Sides

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 2008

Studio

PROCIREP

Ariane and Hugo decide to exchange the lives they lead to escape from their routine, which after ten years of marriage, gives them the feeling of being hamsters in a wheel. She suddenly finds herself at the head of a construction equipment rental company and he tries to take the role of a house calling jewelry salesman...But is life really better when you live it on the other side of the bed?

Cast

Sophie MarceauAriane Marciac
Antoine DuléryMaurice
Roland GiraudAdolphe Nicart
Anny DupereyLise
Juliette ArnaudCharlotte
Ninon MaugerLouise

View Full Cast >

Images