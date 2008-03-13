Chaos Theory

Frank Allen, a professional speaker who lectures on time management has a perfectly ordered and scheduled life, down to the minute. When his wife sets his clock forward 10 minutes as a joke, his day is thrown off. Deciding that his strictly ordered life has done him little good, he begins to make multiple choice index cards, choosing one at random and doing what is written on the card.
|Emily Mortimer
|Susan Allen
|Stuart Townsend
|Buddy Endrow
|Sarah Chalke
|Paula Crowe
|Mike Erwin
|Ed
|Constance Zimmer
|Peg the Teacher
|Matreya Fedor
|Jesse Allen (7 years)
