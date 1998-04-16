1998

Art imitates life with deadly consequences in this thriller. Michael Glover (Lucky Vanous) is a novelist who has written a series of successful mysteries. As part of his work, Glover is obsessed with dreaming up the perfect crime, though his good friend, Hawkins (Wilford Brimley), the local chief of police, insists that there is no such thing. Hawkins has been occupied with getting to the bottom of a series of murders which have the community in a state of panic. The pattern of killings, however, bear a striking resemblance to the events of the novel Glover is trying to finish. It seems the murderer has been writing Glover with details about the slayings and this information is finding its way into Glover's work. But why is the killer so interested in Glover's new novel -- and will Glover hide what he knows from Hawkins just for the sake of his book? Chapter Perfect also stars Caprice Benedetti and Molly Mason