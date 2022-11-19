Not Available

Charles Dickens' 'Ghost Stories' from the Pickwick Papers. The Ghost in the Wardrobe: A young law student moves into an old rooming house haunted by a resident ghost. Tension grows between the two, building to a surprising conclusion. The Mail Coach Ghosts: Time travel puts a young man on a collision course with a ruthless nobleman and his evil henchmen. When the young man falls in love with a beautiful maiden, a captive of the nobleman, he plans a daring rescue to free her. The Goblin and the Grave Digger: Fiery nether-regions set the scene for this unearthly tale of a grave digger put on trial for his life by the King of the Goblins. The eerie account of his nightmarish ordeal is a special effects encounter that will enthral fans of the supernatural.