Charles Mingus: Live at Montreux 1975

Charles Mingus was one of the greatest jazz bassists of all time, but most of all he was an innovative composer and a leader with a clear vision of what he wanted and where his music had to go. In 1975 he made his first appearance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, accompanied by musicians who had worked with him on the albums 'Changes One' and 'Changes Two', two milestones of music, from which the pieces performed in the show were taken. At the end of the concert, the band is joined by two special guests: the saxophonist Gerry Mulligan and Benny Bailey on trumpet.