2008

Charlie Bartlett

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 21st, 2008

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Awkward teenager Charlie Bartlett (Anton Yelchin) has trouble fitting in at a new high school. Charlie needs some friends fast, and decides that the best way to find them is to appoint himself the resident psychiatrist. He becomes one of the most popular guys in school by doling out advice and, occasionally, medication, to the student body.

Cast

Anton YelchinCharlie Bartlett
Robert Downey Jr.Nathan Gardner
Hope DavisMarilyn Bartlett
Kat DenningsSusan Gardner
Tyler HiltonMurphy Bivens
Mark RendallKip Crombwell

View Full Cast >

Images