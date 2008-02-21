Awkward teenager Charlie Bartlett (Anton Yelchin) has trouble fitting in at a new high school. Charlie needs some friends fast, and decides that the best way to find them is to appoint himself the resident psychiatrist. He becomes one of the most popular guys in school by doling out advice and, occasionally, medication, to the student body.
|Anton Yelchin
|Charlie Bartlett
|Robert Downey Jr.
|Nathan Gardner
|Hope Davis
|Marilyn Bartlett
|Kat Dennings
|Susan Gardner
|Tyler Hilton
|Murphy Bivens
|Mark Rendall
|Kip Crombwell
